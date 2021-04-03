$217.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce $217.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.50 million and the lowest is $216.90 million. Cloudera reported sales of $210.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $919.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $925.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,784,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

