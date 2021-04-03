221,743 Shares in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 221,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.20% of American Finance Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Finance Trust by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 322,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 260,233 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.