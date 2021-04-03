223,809 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 223,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. United Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 80,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of -572.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

