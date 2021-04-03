24,511 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,885,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,703,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

