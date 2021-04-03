24,932 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.18% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,863,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 86,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

