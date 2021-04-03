24,998 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,998 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $20,502,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $6,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $236.45 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

