25,289 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after buying an additional 3,646,609 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,268,000 after buying an additional 131,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,482,000 after buying an additional 53,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,696,000 after buying an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXP opened at $104.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

