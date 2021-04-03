281,370 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 281,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,305,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $188.24 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.