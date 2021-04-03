$295.93 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report $295.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.79 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $265.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.83. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,847 shares of company stock worth $972,286. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.