$3.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.36. S&P Global reported earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $12.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

SPGI opened at $362.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.48 and a 200 day moving average of $336.41. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $8,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

