-$3.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.71). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.52) to ($14.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($14.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.65) to ($6.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16.

Several research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. 503,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,397. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

