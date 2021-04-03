30,022 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.44 on Friday, hitting $324.57. The company had a trading volume of 55,685,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,453,742. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $180.97 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

