30,540 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $171.28 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.35 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.