305,439 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,741,000. Corteva comprises 1.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

