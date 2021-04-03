$310.78 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report $310.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.00 million to $314.60 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $315.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

