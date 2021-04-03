32,076 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $60.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

