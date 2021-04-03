34,795 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after buying an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in BioNTech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BioNTech by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BioNTech by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,899,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $131.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

