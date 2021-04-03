$35.39 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post sales of $35.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.17 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $32.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year sales of $151.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

SLRC opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.75 million, a PE ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 229,835 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

