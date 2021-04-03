35,241 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.06. 1,726,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.41 and a 200 day moving average of $229.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.55.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

