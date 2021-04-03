38,170 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 213,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,285,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.51. 134,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $57.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

