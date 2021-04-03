3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,919 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of 3M worth $447,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of 3M by 395.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $855,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 18.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $192.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $196.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.