$44.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post sales of $44.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.70 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $29.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $225.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $250.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $321.14 million, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $373.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Insiders have sold 339,612 shares of company stock worth $16,569,908 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOVA stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

