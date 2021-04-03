44,496 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,001,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,256,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,943,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $102.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,135 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.