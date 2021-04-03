46,323 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Unilever by 28,565.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

