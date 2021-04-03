48,371 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invitae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,869 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Invitae by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,051,000 after acquiring an additional 240,536 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE NVTA opened at $39.19 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

