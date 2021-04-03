49,610 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 338,491 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $7,209,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $3,246,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $865,000.

NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

