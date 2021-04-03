$5.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will post $5.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.82 billion. Flex reported sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $23.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Flex stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $93,794,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Flex by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $43,070,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $23,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.