$5.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report earnings of $5.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20,066.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of FLGT traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.45. 804,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,542. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

