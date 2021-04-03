$56.50 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce sales of $56.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.90 million and the highest is $57.10 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $227.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.50 million to $230.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.50 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $77,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,533 shares in the company, valued at $675,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.