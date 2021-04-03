5,849 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.98. 7,105,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,877,847. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.70 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

