5,920 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wayfair by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.55.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $338.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.38 and a 200-day moving average of $280.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

