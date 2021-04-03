60,071 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 289,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. 1,746,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,272. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

