$681.30 Million in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post $681.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $761.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $608.08 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBLU. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

