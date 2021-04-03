$688.00 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report $688.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $691.60 million and the lowest is $684.39 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $780.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $742,000.

IHRT opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

