$7.20 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post $7.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the highest is $8.79 million. Epizyme reported sales of $1.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $49.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $70.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $137.75 million, with estimates ranging from $72.10 million to $240.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business’s revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other Epizyme news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $249,006. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPZM opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $878.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.