72,414 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,298,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

