72,549 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $218.72 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day moving average of $233.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

