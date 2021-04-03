7,264 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000. ServiceNow comprises about 2.9% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $507.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $517.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

