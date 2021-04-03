74,033 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,033 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,533. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

