77,602 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in United Natural Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNFI stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

