8,058 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $188.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.71 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.