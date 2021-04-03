$827.65 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report sales of $827.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $835.00 million and the lowest is $820.00 million. Ciena posted sales of $894.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $104,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,126. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

