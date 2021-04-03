$835.12 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post $835.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $821.13 million and the highest is $846.21 million. Colfax posted sales of $816.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth $224,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -887.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

