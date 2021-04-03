$853.07 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report sales of $853.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $794.80 million to $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $703.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CENTA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

