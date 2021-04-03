8,658 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MRTX stock opened at $179.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.20 and its 200 day moving average is $203.38. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRTX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $3,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

