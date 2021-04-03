87,510 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

CEF stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

