89,134 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,410,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.37% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGS. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

NYSE MSGS opened at $183.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.73. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $251.35. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

