8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 106.3% higher against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001336 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002673 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

