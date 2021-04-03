$9.42 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce sales of $9.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $50.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.09 million to $53.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $60.71 million, with estimates ranging from $58.41 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $7.18 on Friday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 3.60% of IRIDEX worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

