94,839 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. 1,753,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,228. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

